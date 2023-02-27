The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Otzma Yehudit MK calls for Huwara to be 'closed and burned'

Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel supported the settler rampage in Huwara in the West Bank, saying "That is what I want to see."

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 09:17

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 09:36
Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Palestinians walk near cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence," Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel said in an interview on Radio Galey Israel on Monday morning in response to a rampage by settlers on Sunday night that left approximately 30 houses smoldering.

"Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence."

Zvika Fogel

"The act that the residents of Judea and Samaria carried out yesterday is the strongest deterrent that the State of Israel has had since Operation Defensive Shield. After a murder like yesterday, villages should burn when the IDF does not act," Fogel added.

The MK made similar comments in interviews on other radio stations, including Army Radio.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter in response, "This is not a fully right-wing government, it is a fully anarchist government. MK Fogel should go to jail for incitement to terror."

"This is not a fully right-wing government, it is a fully anarchist government. MK Fogel should go to jail for incitement to terror."

Yair Lapid

Itamar Ben-Gvir stays silent

Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has yet to comment on the rampage, announcing instead that he would give a statement to the press late on in the morning at an outpost not far from Huwara, Evyatar, which was evacuated in 2020 but reoccupied during the night.

A view of cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) A view of cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Ben-Gvir penned a letter on Monday morning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that he enable the settlers to remain at the site.

Otzma Yehudit's two ministers other than Ben-Gvir, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Minister for the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Yizhak Waserlauf, also remained silent on the rampage as of Monday morning.



Tags Settlers Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict incitement Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by