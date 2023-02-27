Otzma Yehudit MK calls for Huwara to be 'closed and burned'

"Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see. Only thus can we obtain deterrence," Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel said in an interview on Radio Galey Israel on Monday morning in response to a rampage by settlers on Sunday night that left approximately 30 houses smoldering.

"The act that the residents of Judea and Samaria carried out yesterday is the strongest deterrent that the State of Israel has had since Operation Defensive Shield. After a murder like yesterday, villages should burn when the IDF does not act," Fogel added.

The MK made similar comments in interviews on other radio stations, including Army Radio.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter in response, "This is not a fully right-wing government, it is a fully anarchist government. MK Fogel should go to jail for incitement to terror."

Itamar Ben-Gvir stays silent

Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has yet to comment on the rampage, announcing instead that he would give a statement to the press late on in the morning at an outpost not far from Huwara, Evyatar, which was evacuated in 2020 but reoccupied during the night.

A view of cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Ben-Gvir penned a letter on Monday morning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that he enable the settlers to remain at the site.

Otzma Yehudit's two ministers other than Ben-Gvir, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Minister for the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Yizhak Waserlauf, also remained silent on the rampage as of Monday morning.