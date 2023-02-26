The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two Israelis murdered in terror shooting in northern West Bank

The terrorist reportedly got out of a car, fired at the two individuals who were sitting in a car on Highway 60 and ran from the scene.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 13:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 14:36
IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Huwara, December 2, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
IDF soldiers secure the scene after a Border Police officer was stabbed in Huwara, December 2, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Two Israelis were murdered in a shooting attack in the town of Huwara in the northern West Bank on Sunday afternoon.

According to initial reports, a terrorist got out of a car, fired at the two individuals who were sitting in a car on Highway 60 and ran from the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedic Gil Bismuth who arrived at the scene stated that "When we arrived, we saw the two wounded lying near the vehicle as they were unconscious. Along with an IDF medical force, we gave them initial medical treatment in the field, we put them in military intensive care vehicles and they were evacuated to the hospital in severe condition."

West Bank regional head calls on gov't to 'move from defense to offense'

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, called on the government to "change the paradigm and move from defense to offense.

"It cannot be that in the light of day, terrorists allow themselves to shoot innocent civilians, the insolence of terrorism proves that there is no deterrence," said Dagan. "The people of Israel and the residents of Samaria are strong, we will not break in the face of the murderous terror of the Palestinian Authority." 



