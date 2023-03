Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told National Unity Party head Benny Gantz that his "door is open” and to "come now" to discuss the judicial reform.

Netanyahu spoke just after Gantz met with his Knesset faction and confirmed that he had spoken with Netanyahu and Knesset speaker MK Amir Ohana and asked them to close the Knesset and to travel with him to President Isaac Herzog’s office to try and reach an understanding.