Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif will be indicted for assaulting a police officer under aggravating circumstances subject to a hearing, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman decided, according to the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office.

Cassif will be indicted for a May 2022 incident in which a violent altercation developed between Cassif and a police officer who blocked the MK's car as he was trying to join a left-wing protest in the South Hebron Hills.