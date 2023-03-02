The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

IDF dismantles Religious Zionists MK's 'office' set up in Evyatar

The field office was a preparatory measure for the settler rally scheduled to take place in Evyatar on Thursday afternoon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 11:49

Updated: MARCH 2, 2023 12:03
Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot joins settlers to reestablish the Evyatar outpost, on February 27, 2023. (photo credit: Yanon Krakover)
Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot joins settlers to reestablish the Evyatar outpost, on February 27, 2023.
(photo credit: Yanon Krakover)

MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party), one of the founders of the illegal Evyatar outpost, set up a field office on Thursday morning in preparation for the rally scheduled to take place in the outpost later on Thursday. It was, however, quickly dismantled by Israeli security forces. 

The Thursday afternoon outpost rally is a response to the murder of brothers Hillel Menachem and Yagel Ya'acov Yaniv on February 26 and the violence which ensued. 

In the intervening days since the brothers were killed in a terror attack in Huwara, there have been several instances of violence in the West Bank including a severely destructive riot in Huwara conducted by settlers as retaliation, as well as the murder of American-Israeli Elan Ganeles in a terror attack near Jericho on February 27.  

MK Naama Lazimi (Labor) tweeted in response to Sukkot's actions: "I await the day when an MK from the Right will arrive and set up an office in Sderot after a night of shelling, outside an emergency room that was closed in Kiryat Shmona or in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem when public housing residents are being evicted. But it won't happen- they simply don't care about anyone except those who settle on Palestinian territory." 

Other recent attempts to re-settle Evyatar

Settlers returned to the Evyatar outpost on Sunday night in response to the murder of brothers Hillel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv in a terrorist attack in Huwara earlier in the day.

MK Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Zvi Sukkot attends a Religious Zionist Party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem ,January 23, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Dozens of settlers arrived at the outpost with enough supplies to stay at the site for a long period, stating their intention to stay. Security forces attempted to evacuate the settlers overnight; dozens were still present on Monday morning.

By the afternoon, security forces began evacuating the settlers again, with right-wing legal organization Honenu reporting violence at the scene.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Outposts Settlements West Bank religious zionists Evyatar hilltop Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by