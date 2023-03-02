Israel warned Brazil that it was dangerous to allow an Iranian warship to dock in its port, noting that it was a "dangerous and regretful development."

The ships are part of the Iranian navy which works with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fleet, which is a designated terror entity by the United States, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a sharply worded statement.

"Brazil should not grant any prize to a malign state, responsible for numerous violations of Human Rights against its own citizens, executing terror attacks all over the world and proliferating weaponry to terrorist organizations all over the Middle East.

"The Iranian regime has executed dozens of terror attacks against ships, putting in danger the maritime freedom of navigation. Two of the attacks occurred in recent weeks," it said.

"This is the time to follow the steps taken by the EU, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and many other countries, and single out the Iranian regime as what it really is: A terror entity. It is still not too late to order the ships to leave the port," the Foreign Ministry stated.

Iranian military ship Iris Dena is pictured berthed in Rio de Janeiro's port, Brazil, February 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

Lula grants permission for Iran warships to dock

Israel spoke out after two Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government granted permission despite pressure from the United States to bar them.

The IRIS Makran and IRIS Dena warships both arrived on Sunday morning, Rio's port authority said in a statement.

Reuters earlier this month reported that Brazil had bowed to US pressure and declined Iran's request for the vessels to dock in Rio in late January, in a gesture from Lula as he flew to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden.

However, with Lula's trip over, the ships have been allowed to dock. Vice Admiral Carlos Eduardo Horta Arentz, the deputy chief of Brazil's Naval Staff, gave his approval for the ships to dock in Rio between February 26 and March 4, according to a February 23 notice in the official gazette.

The US Embassy in Brasilia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Brazilian Navy authorizes a foreign vessel to dock in Brazil, but only after authorization from the foreign ministry, which takes into account the requesting embassy's petition and logistics.

The presence of the Iranian warships on Brazilian shores continues to irk the United States as it seeks to build closer ties with Lula's administration, which came into office on January 1.

In a February 15 press conference, US Ambassador Elizabeth Bagley urged Brazil not to allow the ships to dock.

"In the past, those ships facilitated illegal trade and terrorist activities, and have also been sanctioned by the United States. Brazil is a sovereign nation, but we firmly believe those ships should not dock anywhere," she said.

Diplomacy with Iran was one of the highlights of Lula's attempts to bolster Brazil's international standing during his previous presidential terms. He traveled to Tehran to meet then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010 as he sought to broker a nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.