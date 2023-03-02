Ford recalls 98,500 Ranger trucks over replacement airbag inflators

Ford Motor F.N said it is recalling 98,500 older Ranger pickup trucks in the United States because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The new recall covers 2004-2006 model year Ranger trucks recalled in 2017 and 2018.

More than 30 deaths worldwide -- including 24 US deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks -- are linked to Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.