Ford recalls 98,500 Ranger trucks over replacement airbag inflators

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 15:08

 Ford Motor F.N said it is recalling 98,500 older Ranger pickup trucks in the United States because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The new recall covers 2004-2006 model year Ranger trucks recalled in 2017 and 2018.

More than 30 deaths worldwide -- including 24 US deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks -- are linked to Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.

Accident at Russian plane factory kills one, injures several
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 02:35 PM
NGO files complaint against officer who hurled stun grenade at protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 12:00 PM
Three Huwara riot suspects to have hearing on Thursday
By MICHAEL STARR
03/02/2023 11:28 AM
Israeli FM and UAE ambassador to sign customs agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 10:42 AM
Israelis protest outside Walla! office amid Simcha Rothman interview
By Walla!
03/02/2023 10:27 AM
Netflix streaming down for users online, thousands report
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:36 AM
China regulator warns against scams from fake foreign investors
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:14 AM
Russia's Gazprom to ship gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 08:55 AM
Break the Wave: 13 arrested overnight - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 08:29 AM
Taiwan reports 21 Chinese air force planes entered its air defense zone
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 03:16 AM
Greece train crash kills at least 38 people, many likely students
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 02:27 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes southern Sumatra, Indonesia -EMSC
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 01:18 AM
Hungary's ruling party to back Finland and Sweden's NATO bid
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 08:37 PM
Israel's Dermer, Hanegbi to fly out to US for talks on Iran nukes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2023 07:17 PM
Israel Police chief: Force will be used if officers are attacked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2023 06:36 PM
