Two men were seriously injured after a violent altercation late Thursday evening. The two, men aged 48 and 18 years old were injured in varied condition. was slightly injured in a violent incident in Kfar Yona.

MDA paramedics treated the two men for their injuries and evacuated them to Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

The 48-year-old suffered from penetrating injuries and is in serious condition. The 18-year-old was only slightly injured.