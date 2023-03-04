Iran prepared to assist IAEA investigation, joint statement says

Iran is prepared to provide more information and access to a long-stalled International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran, both sides said in a joint statement issued on Saturday.

"Iran expressed its readiness to ... provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," the joint statement said. A confidential IAEA report seen by Reuters said IAEA chief Grossi "looks forward to ... prompt and full implementation of the Joint Statement."

A new agreement between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog includes re-installing monitoring equipment and gaining access to people of interest in an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites, the watchdog's chief said on Saturday.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was elaborating at a news conference on the joint statement issued upon his return from Tehran, saying that follow-up meetings mentioned in that statement would happen "very, very soon."