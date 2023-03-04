The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Iran prepared to assist IAEA investigation, joint statement says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 19:35

Updated: MARCH 4, 2023 20:03

Iran is prepared to provide more information and access to a long-stalled International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran, both sides said in a joint statement issued on Saturday.

"Iran expressed its readiness to ... provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," the joint statement said. A confidential IAEA report seen by Reuters said IAEA chief Grossi "looks forward to ... prompt and full implementation of the Joint Statement."

A new agreement between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog includes re-installing monitoring equipment and gaining access to people of interest in an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites, the watchdog's chief said on Saturday.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was elaborating at a news conference on the joint statement issued upon his return from Tehran, saying that follow-up meetings mentioned in that statement would happen "very, very soon."

US considering denying Smotrich entry because of incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 08:01 PM
38 vehicles damaged in three different locations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 07:09 PM
Woman stabbed in Ashkelon, neighbor suspected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 06:59 PM
Top US general makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 06:22 PM
North Korea says US to blame for collapse of int'l arms control system
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 01:16 PM
European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge halting settlements
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 11:45 AM
Russian defense minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:41 AM
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:38 AM
UK says Ukraine forces under increasingly severe pressure in Bakhmut
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:31 AM
UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectations' in talks with Iran
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:28 AM
Light plane crashes in Negev, two killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 10:08 AM
Israeli lightly injured in West Bank shooting Saturday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 09:02 AM
One dead, toddler seriously injured in car crash in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 08:46 AM
10 people injured in car accident in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 12:48 AM
Qatari envoy to arrive at Gaza Strip on Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 12:18 AM
