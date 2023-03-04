The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US may deny Smotrich entry due to inciting Huwara comment

Smotrich said that Huwara needs to be wiped off the map following settler riots in the town that left one man dead.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 20:01

Updated: MARCH 4, 2023 20:18
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Religious Zionist Party, in Jerusalem, February 19, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The United States is considering barring Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from visiting, according to an N12 report.

The US said they would deny him a visa because of his inciting comment in which he said that Huwara needs to be wiped off the map. Smotrich was even reportedly encouraged to cancel his trip by himself so as to save himself embarrassment.

Smotrich said on Wednesday that Huwara needs to be wiped off the map after a terror attack in the town left two Israeli brothers dead. Following the attack, settlers rioted in the town, killing one man and burning many cars and houses.

Smotrich faces backlash for his comment

The comment drew much condemnation from other countries with US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price calling it disgusting in a statement.

In an interview with N12 on Saturday night, Smotrich claimed that he had not meant what he said and had misspoken. He also expressed outrage that the media had taken him literally.

An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Smotrich was planning to go to the US to attend the Bonds conference where he was supposed to speak, but the conference is under pressure to cancel his invitation.



Tags United States visa incitement Bezalel Smotrich Huwara
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by