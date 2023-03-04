US may deny Smotrich entry due to inciting Huwara comment

The United States is considering barring Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from visiting, according to an N12 report.

The US said they would deny him a visa because of his inciting comment in which he said that Huwara needs to be wiped off the map. Smotrich was even reportedly encouraged to cancel his trip by himself so as to save himself embarrassment.

Smotrich said on Wednesday that Huwara needs to be wiped off the map after a terror attack in the town left two Israeli brothers dead. Following the attack, settlers rioted in the town, killing one man and burning many cars and houses.

Smotrich faces backlash for his comment

The comment drew much condemnation from other countries with US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price calling it disgusting in a statement.

In an interview with N12 on Saturday night, Smotrich claimed that he had not meant what he said and had misspoken. He also expressed outrage that the media had taken him literally.

An illustration picture shows a new Israeli passport and an Old Israeli passport with American Visa in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Smotrich was planning to go to the US to attend the Bonds conference where he was supposed to speak, but the conference is under pressure to cancel his invitation.