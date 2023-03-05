The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Judicial review, override bill passes revision vote to go to Knesset

With a simple majority, a Knesset would be able to prevent a court from striking a piece of legislation up until a year after the overriding Knesset had been dissolved.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 11:08

Updated: MARCH 5, 2023 12:11
Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu with Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu with Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The judicial reform bill on judicial review and override clauses will be sent to the Knesset plenum for readings after a revision of the draft was rejected in a vote by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday morning.

Judicial review, the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike legislation in contradiction with Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, could only be activated with an extended bench with an 80% majority in agreement after the passing of the bill. Another bill, which was approved and sent back to the committee by the Knesset, disallowed judicial review in connection to Basic Laws.

The bill voted on at the committee on Sunday also contained provisions for override clauses. With a simple majority, a Knesset would be able to prevent a court from striking a piece of legislation up until a year after the overriding Knesset had been dissolved.

The Knesset will review the bill in a preliminary reading.

When will voting be finalized?

The first part of the committee vote had been held on Wednesday. While the bill had passed, much to the chagrin of his coalition allies, committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman had determined that opposition members hadn't received enough time to voice their opinions, in particular United Arab List MK Mansour Abbas.

SUPREME COURT President Ester Hayut (front) sits in the VIP balcony in the Knesset plenum, watching a special session marking the 74th anniversary of the Israeli parliament’s founding, on Monday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) SUPREME COURT President Ester Hayut (front) sits in the VIP balcony in the Knesset plenum, watching a special session marking the 74th anniversary of the Israeli parliament’s founding, on Monday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Abbas struck a diplomatic tone when speaking to the committee, thanking Rothman for the opportunity to speak. He said that the goal that was before them was to find a balance for each provision and a corresponding power in other branches and to come to an agreement, as they were changing the rules of the political game.

As is, these bills would harm the rights of all citizens Abbas warned. The subject isn't just a legal matter, but also about the relationship between the government powers.

Abbas called for all the ideas to be put back on the table and reviewed and to slow down and commence negotiations.  

Opposition members implored the coalition to take note of the extreme opposition to the reforms made evident through the massive protests that have gripped the country for several weeks.

"The situation of the country has never been worse," said Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar. "And this is two months after you've been elected."



