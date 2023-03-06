Russia conducts missile exercises in Japan disputed islands

The Russian Military conducted exercises in the Kuril Islands on Monday, Interfax reported, ownership of which is disputed by Japan.

The military simulated long-range anti-aircraft missile system S-300V4 launches.

Another missile system in Kamchatka was also involved in simulated missile launches, the Russian Navy announced on Monday. Participants practiced repelling sabotage, reconnaissance and enemy flotillas.

The Navy also conducted anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan using helicopters and a missile corvette.