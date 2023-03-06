The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Lapid, Gantz: Coalition refused all attempts to discuss judicial reform

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 15:27

Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity Party head Benny Gantz released a statement on Monday afternoon claiming that their attempts to negotiate with coalition leaders on the judicial reform were dismissed. 

"We recognize and very much respect the president's efforts to achieve broad negotiations and reach agreements," read the statement. "However, to get to honest and effective negotiations which will bring about the safeguarding of democracy and of the unity of the people, Netanyahu must announce a complete, all-encompassing and real cessation of legislative procedures. All attempts at shortcuts are a violation of real negotiation."



Four West Bank residents arrested after being recruited by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2023 04:02 PM
Iran says it's ready for a prisoner swap with Belgium
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 03:01 PM
Russia conducts missile exercises in Japan disputed islands
By MICHAEL STARR
03/06/2023 02:48 PM
WhatsApp agrees to comply with EU rules, will be more transparent
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 01:45 PM
Kremlin: Nord Stream's future is decision for all shareholders
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 12:24 PM
China believes full compliance right way forward for Iran nuclear issue
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 09:32 AM
Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 08:31 AM
Explosive device safely detonated after found in vehicle in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2023 08:13 AM
Russian defense minister visits Mariupol in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 08:13 AM
Rescuers evacuate 40 fishermen from ice floe on Russia's Sakhalin
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 07:47 AM
Two Israeli children test positive for polio - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2023 09:53 PM
Otzma Yehudit MK punished by Ethics Committee for Knesset behavior
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2023 09:14 PM
Netanyahu fires 'unloyal' PMO official, brings in family associate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2023 09:00 PM
Netanyahu promises again to raise budget for haredi schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2023 08:03 PM
IDF troops involved in rare violent incident on Lebanese soil
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2023 07:01 PM
