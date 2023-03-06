Lapid, Gantz: Coalition refused all attempts to discuss judicial reform

Opposition leader Yair Lapid and National Unity Party head Benny Gantz released a statement on Monday afternoon claiming that their attempts to negotiate with coalition leaders on the judicial reform were dismissed.

"We recognize and very much respect the president's efforts to achieve broad negotiations and reach agreements," read the statement. "However, to get to honest and effective negotiations which will bring about the safeguarding of democracy and of the unity of the people, Netanyahu must announce a complete, all-encompassing and real cessation of legislative procedures. All attempts at shortcuts are a violation of real negotiation."