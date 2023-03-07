The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

IDF reserve fighter pilots agree to report for training, hold talks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 15:28

The IDF reservist fighter pilots of the Air Force’s 69th fighter squadron agreed to report to their unit on Wednesday and hold discussions with their commanders.

Thirty-seven of the squadron's forty pilots had declared their intention not to turn up for regular training flights on Wednesday in protest of the government’s judicial overhaul.

"We are responding to the call of our commanders and will report to the unit tomorrow to hold discussions among the fighters. We have full confidence in the commanders and will continue to serve the Jewish and democratic State of Israel as long as it is necessary," the pilots stated.

12 US senators support giving Commerce Secretary powers to ban TikTok
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:00 PM
Explosion kills 15 in crowded Bangladesh market
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 03:35 PM
Poland to send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:56 PM
Four Russian cruise missile warships on standby in Black Sea
By MICHAEL STARR
03/07/2023 01:31 PM
Lebanon says it's regaining UN voting rights after paying dues
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:02 PM
North Korea says South Korea fired artillery rounds near border
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli gov't employee arrested on suspicion of embezzlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 12:16 PM
United States is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict - Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:52 AM
'Terrorists' behind attempted sabotage at air field base detained
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:49 AM
Russian sentences founder of opposition social media channel
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:40 AM
Break the Wave: Three Palestinians arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 09:46 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 08:19 AM
China fully respects Middle East countries as masters of own affairs
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 06:13 AM
China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 05:14 AM
China says will resolutely defend its national sovereignty
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:22 AM
