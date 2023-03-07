IDF reserve fighter pilots agree to report for training, hold talks

The IDF reservist fighter pilots of the Air Force’s 69th fighter squadron agreed to report to their unit on Wednesday and hold discussions with their commanders.

Thirty-seven of the squadron's forty pilots had declared their intention not to turn up for regular training flights on Wednesday in protest of the government’s judicial overhaul.

"We are responding to the call of our commanders and will report to the unit tomorrow to hold discussions among the fighters. We have full confidence in the commanders and will continue to serve the Jewish and democratic State of Israel as long as it is necessary," the pilots stated.