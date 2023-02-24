The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Minister Galant vows to ‘exterminate’ terrorism in West Bank

“We will be crippled by terrorism everywhere until we exterminate it,” declared Israel's newest Defense Minister.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 06:21
Yoav Galant (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yoav Galant
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant said terrorism must be “exterminated” during a tour the Nablus Sector and the IDF’s Samaria Regional Division on Thursday.

Galant, who was joined by brigade commander Lt. Col. Shimon Siso and Golani patrol commander Lt. Col. Matan Feldman, praised IDF forces for a Wednesday operation that ended in the compromise of wanted terrorists – despite facing heavy resistance and gunfire during the operation.

“I congratulate the security forces who acted yesterday in Nablus, under pressure and heavy fire, against terrorists who planned to carry out attacks on Israeli territory.”

Defense Minister Yoav Galant

“I congratulate the security forces who acted yesterday in Nablus, under pressure and heavy fire, against terrorists who planned to carry out attacks on Israeli territory,” said Galant at the tour, “The combination between the intelligence operations, the planning and execution of the fighters brought an impressive achievement to our forces, who successfully completed their mission and prevented harm to the citizens of Israel,” said Galant.

“We will be crippled by terrorism everywhere until we exterminate it,” Galant continued in his remarks. "The IDF and the security forces will act hard against terrorists… This was the case a few weeks ago in Jenin and Jericho, this was also the case in Nablus, and this will be the case whenever we are required to act.”

MK's Bezalel Smotrich and Yoav Galant at a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK's Bezalel Smotrich and Yoav Galant at a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel’s newest Defense Minister

Galant, 64, succeeded Benny Gantz in the Defense Minister role after PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government formed in November. A former commander of the Southern Command in the IDF, Galant served as Education Minister from 2020 to 2021.

Galant said that Iran, its proxies and all anti-Israel terror groups would fail in their mission to destroy Israel during his induction ceremony at IDF headquarters in January.

“The nuclear efforts which Iran is leading, the rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip and all of the firing on IDF forces in Jenin have one common goal: to weaken us, to infect us with fear and to witness our destruction. They will not succeed in this purpose!” Galant declared at his induction.



Tags Terrorism West Bank terrorist attacks on israel West Bank Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by