A total of 37 reserve pilots out of the 40 members of the Israeli Air Force's 69th fighter squadron have announced that they will not attend a pre-scheduled training session this coming Wednesday in protest of the government's judicial overhaul.

The 37 reserve fighter pilots, from a unit specializing in attacking remote targets with the F15I Ra'am (Thunder) Jet, announced their decision Sunday to the heads of the airforce and their squadron commander. Instead of training, they have said they will hold a dialogue regarding the issue under debate outside of government offices.

The announcement by the air force reservists comes on the heels of a previous announcement last week from reservists in the elite IDF 8200 intelligence unit saying that they would strike by not attending some aspects of their reserve duty.

Although there were concerns that this could even impact the IDF's operational readiness for military issues on critical fronts, including Iran, the reservists said that they would only strike for one day of training, not all of the days, and would respond as normal if called on for any actual operational events.

That said, one of the reasons that Israel's air force is viewed as so powerful is the constant and regular training its pilots undergo, as opposed to other air forces where many of their pilots are ready "on paper," but could be out of shape in terms of sufficient training.

Israeli IDF reservists protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Ramat Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

According to some reports, the fighter pilots fly some of Israel's F-15I aircraft, which are a major piece of the country's attack capability and dominance against other aircraft.

The announcement came despite multiple public calls by IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi for all reservists to continue attending reserve duty lest the IDF loses its operational readiness, and the army as a whole loses its unity.

It's not just in the military that people are striking, however. Protesting the government's judicial overhaul has spread like wildfire, with the Mossad and virtually all of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security council chiefs reportedly recently signing a letter demanding that he compromise on the issue for the unity of the nation.

In contrast, the Shin Bet has prohibited its personnel from any protest activities.

