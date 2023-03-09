The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Reservists stage guerilla protest outside Kohelet Forum building - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 07:40

Approximately 100 people gathered outside the Kohelet Forum buildings in Jerusalem on Thursday morning as part of the Brothers in Arms' reservist protest against the judicial reforms, according to a report from the organization. 

The Kohelet Forum is an Israeli right-wing think tank. While in favor of the government's judicial reform, a senior Kohelet economist spoke out against them on Wednesday. 

In light of Thursday's anticipated widespread judicial reform protests and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flight to Italy, Israeli security forces have been stationed at the entrance to Ben-Gurion Airport armed with water cannons. 

This is a developing story.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 07:53 AM
Break the Wave: Three armed Palestinians killed in Israeli raid of Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 07:07 AM
Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded -report
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:32 AM
US House speaker declines Zelensky invitation to visit Ukraine -CNN
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 11:05 PM
US Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Turkish counterpart
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 08:25 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky invited to participate in European Council summit
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 08:24 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at Palestinian
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
03/08/2023 08:21 PM
US failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 08:19 PM
Herzog postpones embassy opening ceremonies due to protests - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2023 07:33 PM
FBI director says China could use TikTok to control data on millions
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 06:47 PM
US issues human-rights related sanctions targeting Iran
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 05:40 PM
EU should spend one billion euros on joint ammunition purchases for Kyiv
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 05:05 PM
Israel protests impact Pentagon chief meeting location, arrival in TA
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 04:50 PM
OPEC does not need to make up for Russia oil output cut
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 04:48 PM
17-year-old killed in crime-related shooting in northern Israel - Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2023 04:34 PM
