Approximately 100 people gathered outside the Kohelet Forum buildings in Jerusalem on Thursday morning as part of the Brothers in Arms' reservist protest against the judicial reforms, according to a report from the organization.

The Kohelet Forum is an Israeli right-wing think tank. While in favor of the government's judicial reform, a senior Kohelet economist spoke out against them on Wednesday.

In light of Thursday's anticipated widespread judicial reform protests and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flight to Italy, Israeli security forces have been stationed at the entrance to Ben-Gurion Airport armed with water cannons.

This is a developing story.