Israel Police pull over 12-year-old driving a car near Hebron

A 12-year-old child was detained by police officers, who found him driving a car on Thursday, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The officers noticed a vehicle that raised their suspicions and stopped it for inspection.

They then discovered that the driver of the car was a 12-year-old resident of Hebron, who was driving a car that had been taken off the road and had no license, with mismatched identification plates.

The police detained the boy and his mother, who was with him in the car, for further questioning and they will be brought to a hearing.