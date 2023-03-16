Prof. Emanuel Peled to win Israel Prize for chemistry

Professor Emanuel Peled, a scientist in the field of batteries and fuel cells, is this year's winner of the Israel Prize in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering research, Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced on Thursday.

"His groundbreaking research to understand the mechanisms of operation and degradation of batteries is used for the development of advanced generations of batteries all over the world," the award committee stated in its reasoning.

The Israel Prize is the most important award given in the State of Israel and will be awarded to eleven winners at the ceremony for the country's Independence Day.