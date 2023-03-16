The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Prof. Emanuel Peled to win Israel Prize for chemistry

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 18:17

Professor Emanuel Peled, a scientist in the field of batteries and fuel cells, is this year's winner of the Israel Prize in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering research, Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced on Thursday.

"His groundbreaking research to understand the mechanisms of operation and degradation of batteries is used for the development of advanced generations of batteries all over the world," the award committee stated in its reasoning.

The Israel Prize is the most important award given in the State of Israel and will be awarded to eleven winners at the ceremony for the country's Independence Day.

Israel, Poland agree on return of high school Poland trips
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 06:41 PM
MK Cassif not to be punished for hitting police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 06:19 PM
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 05:29 PM
SVB suffered bank run that led to liquidity problem - Yellen
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:53 PM
US sees spike in unprofessional Russian Air Force behavior over Syria
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:43 PM
China hopes Ukraine, Russia will not close door to political solution
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 04:03 PM
Western allies debating whether to send jets to Ukraine, Denmark PM says
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 03:51 PM
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, UN inquiry
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 03:13 PM
Gantz: Extremists in power tearing us apart from the inside
By ELIAV BREUER
03/16/2023 02:02 PM
Putin: Russia is facing 'sanctions war'
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 01:52 PM
North Korea says US, South Korea drills are dangerous provocation
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 12:16 PM
Suspected explosive device found on Israeli bus - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 12:12 PM
UAE President orders provision of $3 mln to rebuild Huwara
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 12:05 PM
One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 11:54 AM
UK to ban TikTok on government phones - PA Media
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 11:38 AM
