BREAKING NEWS

Two arrested by IDF in attempted weapons smuggling

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 16:21

The IDF arrested two people who attempted to smuggle weapons near the Kibbutz Neve Or, in Israel's North, on Friday.

The suspects were caught with five guns in their possession.

The two will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth for a hearing on the police's request to extend their detention 



