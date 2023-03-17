Two arrested by IDF in attempted weapons smuggling

The IDF arrested two people who attempted to smuggle weapons near the Kibbutz Neve Or, in Israel's North, on Friday.

The suspects were caught with five guns in their possession.

תצפיות צה"ל זיהו אמש שני חשודים סמוך לקיבוץ נווה אור בחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים. לוחמי צה״ל ויחידת יג״ל שהוזנקו למקום תפסו את החשודים כשברשותם חמישה אקדחים. החשודים שנעצרו ואמצעי הלחימה שנתפסו הועברו להמשך טיפול משטרת ישראל pic.twitter.com/BzVANlUPql — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2023

The two will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth for a hearing on the police's request to extend their detention