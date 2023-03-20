Following the Dizengoff shooting attack on March 9, a prosecutor's statement has been submitted against those suspected of aiding and transporting the terrorist, Israel Police reported on Monday morning.

At the end of a joint investigation by the Tel Aviv District Police and the Shin Bet, a prosecutor's statement was submitted against a resident of Ramla suspected of transporting the terrorist, and another was submitted against a resident of Kuseifa who is suspected of assisting in the transportation.

Their arrest has been extended until March 22, when an indictment will then be filed against them.