Members of Ben-Gvir's party visit the US

Two Otzma Yehudit MKs visited the US over the weekend, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

On Sunday, Eliyahu met with senior officials in the Chabad movement officials at its headquarters as well as at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens.

On Monday, Eliyahu wrote on Facebook that he “just finished a meeting with education leaders in the liberal religious community in the US.” He told his followers that “we brought your voice. We explained the logic behind the change,” referring to the judicial reforms.

He added, “We didn’t ask for consent. We sought dialogue and I know they understand our positions better now. There is no substitute for an open dialogue.”

On Sunday, Eliyahu tweeted that “I have now finished a prayer service at the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave in New York, and the truth is that there is nothing more appropriate than opening the ‘Jewish Diaspora Week’ here at the Rebbe’s grave.”

אני יוצא כעת מתפילה באוהל הרבי מליובאוויטש שבני יורק, והאמת שאין יותר מתאים מלפתוח את "שבוע חיזוק הקשר עם התפוצות" כאן אצל הרבי, מי שאורו הגדול זורח בכל מקום בתפוצות בחסות מפעל השלוחים האדיר שהקים. pic.twitter.com/VLAymbmvt8 — עמיחי אליהו (@Eliyahu_a) March 20, 2023

Eliyahu is the son of Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, one of the most senior rabbis in the Religious Zionist communities. His grandfather was Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, the late Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel.

Wasserlauf was in the US as well.

Many large Jewish organizations have said they won’t meet with Otzma Yehudit MKs.