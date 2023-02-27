Jewish terror is getting in the way of the IDF's ability to fight Palestinian terror, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said to the press ahead of his Yesh Atid party's weekly faction meeting on Monday.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu established a government with people who marched in parades and sang 'may your village burn down,' and now those people burned a village," Lapid said in reference to a rampage by settlers in Huwara in northern Samaria on Sunday night, after two brothers were murdered in a terrorist attack there earlier in the day.

"Instead of security forces chasing the killers of Halle and Yagel, they need to deal with Jewish terror," he said.

"What happened tonight is complete anarchy. This anarchy formed because in this government everyone has his own policy. National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of pita bread and TikTok, has one policy, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the political branch of the hilltop youth, has a second policy, Defense Minister MK Yoav Gallant has a third and Netanyahu is weak and cannot rebuke them," Lapid said.

Former defense minister and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz also criticized the government.

A view of cars burned in an attack by Israeli settlers following an incident where a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli settlers near Huwara in the West Bank, February 27, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israel is facing a security disaster

"We are facing a security disaster – parts of the government are fueling terror, and Netanyahu is taking us to a dangerous security reality," Gantz said.

"What happens in Jordan ends in Tehran," Gantz said in reference to a summit held in Aqaba, Jordan yesterday, in which representatives from Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority met in an attempt to avoid violence ahead of the Ramadan holiday.

"The important summit turned into a strategic mishap – the prime minister embarrassed the Americans, Egyptians and Jordanians. This is cowardice and lawlessness," Gantz said, referring to the prime minister walking back a commitment Israel gave at the summit that it would not advance construction in the West Bank for four months.

"In the government of Israel and in the coalition sit anarchists who are igniting the [situation on the] ground, and facing them is a convent of silence of Netanyahu, Galant, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein, Energy Minister Yisrael Katz, Economy Minister Nir Barkat and others," Gantz said.