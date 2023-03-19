The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Democracy is not the basis of our country' - Former Ashkenazi chief rabbi

The conference, entitled "Reconnecting," brought together Knesset members on the left and the right with the aim of fostering dialogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 02:24
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau (photo credit: ELI ITIKIN)
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau
(photo credit: ELI ITIKIN)

"We are a democratic country, there is no debate about that. But that is not the basis of the country," said Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, former Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel, at an Israel Leadership Development Fund (IDLF) conference on Thursday.

The conference took place on the same day as the nation's most recent "Day of Disruption" during which Israeli citizens took to the streets countrywide to protest the judicial reforms.

According to the IDLF's report, the conference, entitled "Reconnecting," brought together Knesset members on the left and the right with the aim of fostering dialogue between them.

"What are we arguing about?" said Rabbi Lau. "We are a democracy. We have experienced the opposite firsthand, in our lifetimes. We will not go back to that."

Ministers and MKs in attendance included:  Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity) and Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid).

RABBI YISRAEL MEIR LAU speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, January 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) RABBI YISRAEL MEIR LAU speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, January 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I am for democracy - the people in control. But how? Upon what [basis] does the nation rule? In our Torah, in Exodus chapter 23, it is written: '[You shall neither side with the mighty to do wrong—you shall not give perverse testimony in a dispute so as to] pervert it in favor of the mighty [nor shall you show deference to a poor person in a dispute].' This is democracy. It doesn't say to listen to the voice of so-and-so- not a random leader, not a professor, not a doctor, not a rabbi and not a Hassidic rebbe."

"In the [Israeli] Declaration of Independence, the word 'democracy' or 'democratic' does not even appear once. And it's not that anyone is against democracy, but it is not the basis of our nation. The word 'Jewish' appears more than ten times. This is the basis upon which the State of Israel was founded, according to ... David Ben-Gurion. There is no question about that.

"What are we debating? There is no debate. We are a democratic state, clearly. [We are in trouble] if we are not [a democracy] because we have experienced its opposite firsthand. We do not want to go back to something like that."

Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau's firsthand experience with fascism 

RABBI YISRAEL MEIR LAU stands at the main gate of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz with the words ‘Arbeit macht frei’ (Work sets you free), on February 1, 2011 (credit: MICHAL LEPECKI/AGENCIA GAZETA/REUTERS)RABBI YISRAEL MEIR LAU stands at the main gate of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz with the words ‘Arbeit macht frei’ (Work sets you free), on February 1, 2011 (credit: MICHAL LEPECKI/AGENCIA GAZETA/REUTERS)

In addition to serving as Israel's Ashkenazi chief rabbi, Lau served as the Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv and the chairman of Yad Vashem.

In his own memoir, he writes that he was born in the Polish town of Piotrkow, where his father served as the last chief before being killed in the Treblinka death camp. Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau himself was detained at the Buchenwald camp as a child. He moved to Israel with his brother at the end of World War II and has served as a clergyman since his ordination in the early 1960s.

Biblical translation provided by Sefaria. 



Tags chief rabbi Dialogue Tanakh fascism Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by