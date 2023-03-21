Landmine explodes along Lebanese border, damaging IDF vehicle - report

An IDF engineering vehicle hit a landmine along the Lebanese border near Shtula on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

The mine exploded upon contact.

The background of the incident is as of yet unclear.

Recent activity on the Israel-Lebanon border

Israel's border with Lebanon has seen consistent activity in recent weeks. Flare grenades were fired by the IDF near the town of Mattat on the Israeli-Lebanese border on March 16, after being alerted to suspicious activity.

View of the border between Israel and Lebanon, Northern Israel, December 27, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Also, a Hezbollah terrorist crossed the Lebanese border into Israel last week and carried out a bombing attack at Megiddo junction. The IDF determined that the infiltrator crossed the border using a ladder.

