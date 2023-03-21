The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Landmine explodes along Lebanese border, damaging IDF vehicle - report

The background of the incident is as of yet unclear.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 14:54

Updated: MARCH 21, 2023 15:25
Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 14, 2021, after Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence. (photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 14, 2021, after Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
(photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)

An IDF engineering vehicle hit a landmine along the Lebanese border near Shtula on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

The mine exploded upon contact.



Recent activity on the Israel-Lebanon border

Israel's border with Lebanon has seen consistent activity in recent weeks. Flare grenades were fired by the IDF near the town of Mattat on the Israeli-Lebanese border on March 16, after being alerted to suspicious activity.

View of the border between Israel and Lebanon, Northern Israel, December 27, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) View of the border between Israel and Lebanon, Northern Israel, December 27, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Also, a Hezbollah terrorist crossed the Lebanese border into Israel last week and carried out a bombing attack at Megiddo junction. The IDF determined that the infiltrator crossed the border using a ladder. 

This is a developing story.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 



