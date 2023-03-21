The terrorist who carried out the Hezbollah bombing attack at the Megiddo junction in the North last week crossed the border into Israel by using a ladder, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

Despite the report, the IDF spokesperson's office refused to confirm the ladder theory early Tuesday afternoon, noting that the IDF had sent out an update on the status of its probe into the issue on Monday night and had not mentioned anything about a ladder at the time.

Rather, on Monday night the IDF said that its probe into the Hezbollah terrorist attack at the Megiddo junction had yielded the definitive conclusion that Israel's border was not penetrated using an attack tunnel.

Has Hezbollah snuck a new cross-border attack tunnel?

Around four years ago, Israel undertook a special operation to eliminate all remaining Hezbollah attack tunnels.

However, after the Hezbollah terrorist succeeded in setting off an explosive device at the Megiddo junction last week, speculation was rife that Hezbollah may have snuck a new cross-border attack tunnel past the IDF.

IDF activity on the Lebanese border on the morning of March 13, 2023 following the detonation of an explosive device near the Megiddo Junction. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A statement from the IDF still did not give a definitive account of how the terrorist penetrated Israel's border and said that the incident is still being probed.

One difficulty in uncovering the techniques of the terrorist is that he was shot and killed and only his driver, who may not know all of the details of the operation, was captured.

The IDF has acknowledged that despite its heavy security on the border with Lebanon, the border is vulnerable.

There have been a number of incidents of small and short-lived penetrations over the years, especially by migrant workers or mentally ill persons.

Last week's incident was unique in that Hezbollah was involved and the terrorist succeeded in penetrating deep into Israel's interior for an extensive period of time.

In spite of the IDF's refusal to address the Army Radio report, Walla reported that the terrorist had chosen a hidden route to cross the border, in a location that requires continuous and accurate intelligence gathering and that parts of the ladder were later found in his bag.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.