IDF: Hezbollah bomber didn't penetrate Israel using attack tunnel

The IDF on Monday night said that its probe into the Hezbollah terrorist attack at the Megiddo junction in the North last week has yielded the definitive conclusion that Israel's border was not penetrated using an attack tunnel.

Around four years ago, Israel undertook a special operation to eliminate all remaining Hezbollah attack tunnels.

However, after the Hezbollah terrorist succeeded in setting off an explosive device at the Megiddo junction last week, speculation was rife that Hezbollah may have snuck a new cross-border attack tunnel past the IDF.

No definitive info on how the terrorist entered the country

A statement from the IDF still did not give a definitive account of how the terrorist penetrated Israel's border and said that the incident is still being probed.

Maj.-Gen Ori Gordin, commanding officer of the Northern Command, presides over IDF activity on the Lebanon border after a vehicle explosion near the Megiddo Junction on March 13, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One difficulty in uncovering the techniques of the terrorist is that he was shot and killed and only his driver, who may not know all of the details of the operation, was captured.

The IDF has acknowledged that despite its heavy security on the border with Lebanon, the border is vulnerable.

There have been a number of incidents of small and short-lived penetrations over the years, especially by migrant workers or mentally ill persons.

Last week's incident was unique in that Hezbollah was involved and the terrorist succeeded in penetrating deep into Israel's interior for an extensive period of time.