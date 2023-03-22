Israel conducted airstrikes early Wednesday morning against several targets in Syria, including in the capital Damascus, the international airport in Aleppo and in the Latakia area, Syrian media alleged.

According to the reports, Syrian air defense systems were activated after four missiles were launched from the west.

Airstrike would be second Syria attack this month

This would be the second time this month that Israel struck targets in Syria. Two weeks ago, Israel allegedly struck Aleppo International Airport, killing several people and causing the airport to be temporarily put out of commission due to structural damage.

The alleged attack was believed to have targeted an Iran-linked militia group.

A view shows damage at Damascus International Airport, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on June 12, 2022. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Jerusalem Post reported last month that an alleged Israeli airstrike killed five people and injured 15 in central Damascus.

Reuters contributed to this report.