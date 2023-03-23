The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet to pave way to reopen embassies -Saudi state news agency

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 00:25

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, agreed in a phone call to meet soon and pave the way for the re-opening of embassies between the two countries, Saudi state news agency SPA said early on Thursday.

Both ministers spoke by phone to mark the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, SPA said.

Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

Three Israeli arrested for placing explosive device in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 08:59 PM
IDF chief to Netanyahu: Reservists' strike will worsen if reform passes
By Tal Shalev/Walla
03/22/2023 08:52 PM
Israeli drone falls in Syrian territory, no fear of intel leak - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 07:22 PM
Sweden reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on poultry farm
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 07:20 PM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina region
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 06:27 PM
Netanyahu: Knesset will not advance anti-Christian laws
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 06:23 PM
Man accused of attacking pregnant wife due to 'inappropriate' clothes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 04:37 PM
Sinkhole opens up in Bat Yam, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 04:12 PM
Parents indicted on suspicion of heavily abusing their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 02:35 PM
Zelensky visits troops near frontline city of Bakhmut
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 01:38 PM
Jordanian parliament requests to expel Israeli ambassador - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 12:05 PM
Russian warships undamaged by Sevastopol naval drone attack - governor
By MICHAEL STARR
03/22/2023 11:20 AM
Break the Wave: 26 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2023 09:07 AM
Boris Johnson to vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal - Telegraph
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 08:48 AM
UK says Russia may be losing momentum in Bakhmut
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 08:45 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by