Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gave an interview over the weekend that spells out Iran’s vision for how it hopes to become more integrated into a Middle East that is more stable and “peaceful” in the wake of the deal with Saudi Arabia.

Iran had previously been at odds with Riyadh and also some other Gulf states. Iran chose to work through proxies and militias in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, fueling conflicts and also threatening Israel.

Today, the Iranian regime is shifting its narrative slightly. This is not a shift in the rhetoric regarding Israel, which it still vows to destroy, but rather a shift in rhetoric about other countries.

First of all, Iran looks forward to more trade in the region, especially with the Gulf. The Iranian foreign minister said that Iran looks forward to an increase in partnerships with Kuwait and the UAE, as well as Saudi Arabia and that the country also expects “high-level security dialogue” with the Saudis in the future.

Iran is also looking forward to attending the next meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Iran has also applied to join the BRICS group of countries. The BRICS group was named after Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

This means Iran is looking forward to more cooperation with Iran and Russia. Unsurprisingly, this is being said as Iran and Russia’s leaders are meeting this week. Iran is also seeking more naval cooperation with Iran and Russia in the Indian Ocean.

Iran’s interests additionally relate to building up its ties with the Gulf, including Iraq, Oman and Saudi Arabia. This would cement a kind of arc of southern arrangements, leading from Iran via Iraq and Saudi Arabia to Oman and the borders of Yemen.

This would be a major shift from years past when Iran was involved in backing the Houthis in Yemen via clandestine maritime shipments and often at odds with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Now Iran claims it wants to try diplomacy, rather than running guns via unmarked dhows in the Gulf of Oman.

Other issues on the agenda

There are other issues on the agenda, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. Iran claims it is not taking a side in the Ukraine conflict, even though reports say it has armed Russia with drones. Iran nevertheless pays lip service to want peace there.

On the US, Iran continues to claim it is working on a prisoner swap. Iran is also looking to improve ties with Egypt and Jordan, the foreign minister said.

The interview with the foreign minister shines a light on Iran’s overarching concerns today and its attempts to re-integrate into the Middle East and work with countries at the diplomatic level. Previously Iran often did these kinds of meetings mostly with Turkey, Russia, Qatar, and now with Iraq and Syria - broadening its initiatives.