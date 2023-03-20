The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

What is Iran’s vision for the Middle East after their deal with Saudi Arabia? - analysis

Iran’s interests additionally relate to building up its ties with the Gulf, including Iraq, Oman and Saudi Arabia. This would cement a kind of arc of southern arrangements.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 09:16
IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint news conference with Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, last week. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint news conference with Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, last week.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian gave an interview over the weekend that spells out Iran’s vision for how it hopes to become more integrated into a Middle East that is more stable and “peaceful” in the wake of the deal with Saudi Arabia.

Iran had previously been at odds with Riyadh and also some other Gulf states. Iran chose to work through proxies and militias in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, fueling conflicts and also threatening Israel. 

Today, the Iranian regime is shifting its narrative slightly. This is not a shift in the rhetoric regarding Israel, which it still vows to destroy, but rather a shift in rhetoric about other countries.

First of all, Iran looks forward to more trade in the region, especially with the Gulf. The Iranian foreign minister said that Iran looks forward to an increase in partnerships with Kuwait and the UAE, as well as Saudi Arabia and that the country also expects “high-level security dialogue” with the Saudis in the future.  

Iran is also looking forward to attending the next meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Iran has also applied to join the BRICS group of countries. The BRICS group was named after Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

This means Iran is looking forward to more cooperation with Iran and Russia. Unsurprisingly, this is being said as Iran and Russia’s leaders are meeting this week. Iran is also seeking more naval cooperation with Iran and Russia in the Indian Ocean.

Iran’s interests additionally relate to building up its ties with the Gulf, including Iraq, Oman and Saudi Arabia. This would cement a kind of arc of southern arrangements, leading from Iran via Iraq and Saudi Arabia to Oman and the borders of Yemen.

This would be a major shift from years past when Iran was involved in backing the Houthis in Yemen via clandestine maritime shipments and often at odds with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Now Iran claims it wants to try diplomacy, rather than running guns via unmarked dhows in the Gulf of Oman.  

Other issues on the agenda

There are other issues on the agenda, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. Iran claims it is not taking a side in the Ukraine conflict, even though reports say it has armed Russia with drones. Iran nevertheless pays lip service to want peace there.

On the US, Iran continues to claim it is working on a prisoner swap. Iran is also looking to improve ties with Egypt and Jordan, the foreign minister said.  

The interview with the foreign minister shines a light on Iran’s overarching concerns today and its attempts to re-integrate into the Middle East and work with countries at the diplomatic level. Previously Iran often did these kinds of meetings mostly with Turkey, Russia, Qatar, and now with Iraq and Syria - broadening its initiatives.  



Tags Iran saudi arabia Middle East Gulf of Oman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by