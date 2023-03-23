The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Reservists protest outside homes of Deri and Education Minister Kisch

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 07:40

Updated: MARCH 23, 2023 08:03
A joint protest against the judicial reform is held in Kiryat Shmona on March 9, 2023. Among the participants are students from Tel Hai College, LGBTQ+ organizations and other local protest groups from Kiryat Shmona. (photo credit: ISRAELI STUDENT PROTEST MOVEMENT)
A joint protest against the judicial reform is held in Kiryat Shmona on March 9, 2023. Among the participants are students from Tel Hai College, LGBTQ+ organizations and other local protest groups from Kiryat Shmona.
(photo credit: ISRAELI STUDENT PROTEST MOVEMENT)

Reservists demonstrated against the judicial reform outside the homes of Shas leader Arye Deri and Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Thursday morning as a "Day of Paralysis" began.

At Kisch's home, four Air Force reservists were detained. One was later arrested, and the other three were released.

The protestors at Deri's home said in a statement that people in the area had thrown eggs at them as they protested.

Exhibitions of protest around the country

In Jerusalem, protestors hung a large Israeli flag and the Declaration of Independence from the walls of the Old City. The protestors carried signs that read, "loyal to the declaration of independence."

Protestors block modes of travel

Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv was blocked to traffic early in the morning by Democratech, an organization of hi-tech workers protesting against the reform.

Protesters gather in Kaplan Interchange in Tel Aviv on March 16, 2023 (credit: YUVAL SEGALL) Protesters gather in Kaplan Interchange in Tel Aviv on March 16, 2023 (credit: YUVAL SEGALL)

At the Ashdod Port, protestors from the Navy blocked the entrance to the port and burned tires in the area.



Tags Israel Tel Aviv protests reservists Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by