Reservists protest outside homes of Deri and Education Minister Kisch

Reservists demonstrated against the judicial reform outside the homes of Shas leader Arye Deri and Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Thursday morning as a "Day of Paralysis" began.

At Kisch's home, four Air Force reservists were detained. One was later arrested, and the other three were released.

The protestors at Deri's home said in a statement that people in the area had thrown eggs at them as they protested.

Exhibitions of protest around the country

In Jerusalem, protestors hung a large Israeli flag and the Declaration of Independence from the walls of the Old City. The protestors carried signs that read, "loyal to the declaration of independence."

Protestors block modes of travel

Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv was blocked to traffic early in the morning by Democratech, an organization of hi-tech workers protesting against the reform.

Protesters gather in Kaplan Interchange in Tel Aviv on March 16, 2023 (credit: YUVAL SEGALL)

At the Ashdod Port, protestors from the Navy blocked the entrance to the port and burned tires in the area.