Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to make a statement at 7 p.m. this evening and call for an immediate halt to the government's legislation regarding judicial reform, according to N12.

According to unconfirmed reports earlier this week, Gallant warned that he would resign as defense minister if no compromise was reached regarding the proposed judicial reform.

Per the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gallant in the past two weeks held a number of difficult conversations, as Gallant argued that the tensions between the IDF and the government caused by the judicial reform controversy were becoming too much.

Gallant's statement also comes amid Israeli protestors' "Day of Paralysis" demonstrations across Israel.

The prime minister, who was expected to fly out for a weekend visit to the United Kingdom, delayed his flight to 4:00 a.m. early on Friday morning as he prepares to speak to the Israeli public at 08:00 p.m., after Gallant's statement.

This is a developing story.