IAEA confirms almost all missing uranium in Libya now accounted for

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 22:13

Most of the roughly 2.5 tons of natural uranium ore concentrate (UOC) recently declared missing from a site in Libya has been found at that site, the UN nuclear watchdog told member states on Friday in a statement seen by Reuters.

Following up on eastern Libyan forces' statement last week that they had found the drums of UOC near the warehouse they were taken from in southern Libya, the International Atomic Energy Agency carried out an inspection and found that only "a relatively small amount of UOC was still unaccounted for," the confidential statement to member states said.

Poland to get 800-900 mln euros from EU for arms for Ukraine, says PM
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 04:55 PM
Attorney for former President Trump appears before grand jury
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 03:56 PM
US strikes aimed at protecting personnel, combatting Islamic State
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 03:31 PM
Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone hangar in Odesa region
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 03:29 PM
Netanyahu, Sunak call off joint statement amid London protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 12:32 PM
Judge refuses to release protester, cites 'Islamo-Nazi ideologies'
By BINI ASHKENAZI/WALLA
03/24/2023 11:50 AM
At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
03/24/2023 11:45 AM
Jaffa fisherman arrested following maritime boat chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 11:13 AM
Israeli government cancels Sunday's cabinet meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 10:08 AM
Members of Arab-Israeli crime family charged with laundering, extortion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 09:43 AM
Israel Bar Association to strike against judicial reform on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 09:24 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2023 06:56 AM
Saudi Arabia and Syria in talks to resume consular services
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 10:13 PM
Education Minister Yoav Kisch resigns from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2023 10:01 PM
Zelensky urges Europe to provide more aid, or war could last years
By REUTERS
03/23/2023 09:27 PM
