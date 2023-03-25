The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran targets in Syria rises to 19 - Syrian war monitor

The US carried out strikes in eastern Syria in response to a drone attack on Thursday that left one American contractor dead.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 10:43

Updated: MARCH 25, 2023 11:34
A US Air Force F-16 jet fighter takes off from an airbase during CRUZEX multinational air exercise in Natal (photo credit: REUTERS)
A US Air Force F-16 jet fighter takes off from an airbase during CRUZEX multinational air exercise in Natal
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The death toll in US air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, a Syrian war monitor said on Saturday, in one of the deadliest exchanges between the US and Iran-aligned forces in years.

The US carried out strikes in eastern Syria in response to a drone attack on Thursday that left one American contractor dead, and another one wounded along with five US troops. Washington said the attack was of Iranian origin.

Nineteen dead fighters

The retaliatory strikes by the US on what it said were facilities in Syria used by groups affiliated to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps left a total of 19 dead, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The war monitor said air raids killed three Syrian troops, 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias and five non-Syrian fighters who were aligned with the government.

The monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman could not specify the nationalities of the foreigners. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the toll.

US Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with US forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a U.S. military base in Northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL STEWART) US Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with US forces in Syria during an unannounced visit, at a U.S. military base in Northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL STEWART)

The initial exchange prompted a string of tit-for-tat strikes. Another US service member was wounded, according to officials, and local sources said suspected US rocket fire hit more locations in eastern Syria.

President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran that the United States would "act forcefully" to protect Americans.

Iranian involvement in Syria

Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria's 12-year conflict.

Iran's proxy militias, including Lebanese group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran Iraqi groups, hold sway in swathes of eastern, southern and northern Syria and in suburbs around the capital.

Tehran's growing entrenchment in Syria has drawn regular Israeli air strikes but American aerial raids are more rare. The US has been raising the alarm about Iran's drone program.



