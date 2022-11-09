The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Unidentified aircraft target Iran militias in eastern Syria - report

Arabic-language media reported that 25 Iran-backed militants were killed and 10 others were wounded.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 01:17
Illustrative image of an airstrike. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Illustrative image of an airstrike.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Unidentified aircraft targeted sites belonging to Iranian militias along the border between Iraq and Syria on Tuesday night, according to Arabic-language media.

The strikes were first reported by the Iraqi Sabareen news channel which is affiliated with militias backed by Iran. The channel blamed the US for carrying out the strikes near the Al-Qaim border crossing and claimed that 25 people were killed.

Sabareen and additional news sites reported that fuel tankers carrying Iranian gasoline for Lebanon were hit.

The Sada AlSharqieh news site also reported that 25 Iran-backed militants were killed and 10 others were wounded.

A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019 (credit: WHITE HELMETS/SOCIAL MEDIA VIA REUTERS)A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019 (credit: WHITE HELMETS/SOCIAL MEDIA VIA REUTERS)

The local Deir Ezzor 24 news site reported that unidentified aircraft targeted a site belonging to Iranian militias near Al-Bukamal in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria.

US response to the allegations

BBC reporter Nafiseh Kohnavard reported that a senior US official had confirmed that airstrikes were conducted by an unidentified party in the area and not by the US.



