Israel's Histadrut labor federation is expected to officially join the protests against the government's judicial reform after it announced its director-general Arnon Bar-David will give a statement to the press at 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

It was noted in the Histadrut's announcement of the press conference that Bar-David was "shocked" by the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.