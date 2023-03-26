Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following his opposition to the judicial reform, it was announced on Sunday evening.

Gallant made a dramatic declaration on Saturday evening calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul long enough to more deeply engage in negotiations with others to reach a compromise.

The prime minister told Gallant he lost his trust in the defense minister after he "went behind the government's back" on Saturday evening, while Netanyahu was visiting the United Kingdom.

Netanyahu now has 48 hours to appoint a defense minister, as per Maariv.

Israel reacts to sacking of defense minister Gallant

Netanyahu proved on Sunday that Israel's security is not his chief priority, former IDF chief of staff MK Gadi Eisenkot. "Gallant's dismissal is a disgrace to Netanyahu's legacy and a dangerous bet on all of our lives."

In a tweet, opposition head Yair Lapid said that Gallant's firing, "just because he warned of a threat to Israel's security, is a new low for this anti-Zionist government. Netanyahu can fire Gallant, but he can't fire reality and he can't fire the Israelis who are standing up against this coalition's insanity."

"The prime minister is a danger to Israel's security," Lapid alleged.

— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 26, 2023

