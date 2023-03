A gunfight erupted between the IDF and armed Palestinians during an IDF operation in the Askar refugee camp near Nablus, according to Palestinian Media reports cited by Ynet on Monday morning.

The gunfight began after Israeli forces entered the house of the terrorist Abd al-Fattah Harusha, who shot and killed the brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in an attack in Huwara about a month ago.