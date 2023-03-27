The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says Russia will identify who was behind Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 12:49

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would establish which state or states were behind blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and would do everything to stop what it called Western efforts to "cover-up" what happened.

The pipelines, which connect Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, were hit by unexplained blasts last September in what Moscow called an act of international terrorism.

President Vladimir Putin has said he believes the United States was behind the blasts, an idea Washington has rejected as false.

A Russian diplmat said earlier on Monday that Moscow may seek compensation for the pipeline damage, but did not specify from whom.

Germany concerned by recent developments in Israel
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 01:12 PM
Amichai Chikli: We were wrong in the way the reform has been carried out
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/27/2023 12:53 PM
Diaspora Affairs Minister will cut European visit short
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/27/2023 10:42 AM
Russian, Iranian, Turkish, Syria deputy foreign min. may meet in Moscow
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 10:23 AM
NATO countries a party to Ukraine conflict - Russia's Patrushev
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 10:09 AM
Gallant: Israel's enemies recognize opportunity to harm us
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 09:34 AM
Jewish Agency chairman: Israel is in state of national emergency
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/27/2023 09:14 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 10 terror suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 08:17 AM
Gunfight erupted during IDF operation in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 06:16 AM
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Ramadan
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 03:15 AM
Violent clashes as Tel Aviv police disperse Ayalon protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 02:59 AM
PM and ministers discuss reform stop, coalition leaders meet on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , Walla!
03/27/2023 02:11 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -South Korea military
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 01:55 AM
'Deri Law 2.0' passes committee, 'Hametz Law' postponed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 01:21 AM
Three Likud ministers announce support for reform pause
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 12:56 AM
