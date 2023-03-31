The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Romania to extradite suspected white supremacy group leader to US

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 18:20

Updated: MARCH 31, 2023 18:21

Romanian police said on Friday they will extradite to the United States a US citizen wanted there for allegedly inciting violence in favor of white supremacy at rallies in California.

Police did not name the 33-year-old suspect, who they said is a possible founder of a white supremacy group who attended political rallies during 2016-2018 where he allegedly assaulted people, including a police officer. He is also suspected of promoting white supremacy propaganda on social media.

The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting extradition to the United States to face charges of rebellion or insurrection, police said in a statement.

"American judicial authorities have sent a request to hold the person in custody awaiting extradition," the statement said.

In February, Romania extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder.

Explosive device found near Highway 25 in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 06:18 PM
Pence says Trump indictment sends 'terrible message' about US justice
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 06:03 PM
Biden learned of Trump indictment through news reports - White House
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:36 PM
Ukraine rules out ceasefire letting Russian forces stay in occupied land
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:05 PM
Herzog: I believe we can reach agreement in judicial reform negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 04:18 PM
US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 03:58 PM
Iran is a danger to the world - Israeli FM to Greek, Cypriot FMs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 02:15 PM
Fourteen miners dead in Sudan, dozens injured in mine collapse
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 02:06 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 01:55 PM
Kremlin says Trump indictment is internal US matter
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:52 PM
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:51 PM
Russia's Lavrov to present new foreign policy concept to Putin on Friday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:50 PM
IDF: Israel's West Bank, Gaza crossings to close for Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 12:35 PM
Russia expels Estonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:19 PM
Israeli bus falls into ditch near Katzrin, 15 lightly injured
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/31/2023 12:14 PM
