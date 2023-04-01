Ben-Gvir is dangerous to Israel, former police chief says

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is a "tangible danger" to the State of Israel, former Israel Police chief Moshe Karadi said on Saturday in a 'Shabbatarbut' event in Emek Hefer.

"We are in the midst of Israel's darkest period," Karadi claimed. "The fate of Israel Police and the IDF troubles me. Ben-Gvir poses a tangible danger to the country and must be removed from his post as minister as soon as possible."

Karadi further said that Ben-Gvir is "actively seeking to implement his true ideology: Racism and Jewish supremacy."