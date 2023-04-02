The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's AG against National Guard under Ben-Gvir

The legal impediment is reportedly over the overlapping of duties with the Israel Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 11:14

Updated: APRIL 2, 2023 11:44
LEFT: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara RIGHT: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LEFT: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara RIGHT: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
(photo credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is against placing the National Guard under the control of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, N12 reported on Sunday morning.

The legal impediment is reportedly over the overlapping of duties with the Israel Police, said the report.

Ben-Gvir attacked Baharav-Miara for her opposition to the National Guard plan, which he argued was needed to restore order in the streets. Ben-Gvir said that Baharav-Miara didn't understand her role as Attorney-General.

 "Almost two years have passed since the [Operation] Guardian of the Walls events where we saw how the police didn't succeed in responding quickly and smoothly, in those days it was clear why there is a need for a National Guard to deal with exactly the same problems," said Ben-Gvir. "There is no one to take care of the security in the Arab sector which is plagued by murders. Our wonderful police officers do as much as they can to provide security and service to citizens, but they are overloaded with work and unable to get to everything, every police officer who goes on duty has dozens of tasks, it's crazy. That's why we need the National Guard."

"There is no one to take care of the security in the Arab sector which is plagued by murders."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Government will discuss implementation

On Sunday morning the government is set to discuss the implementation of a deal between Ben-Gvir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which would give the Otzmah Yehudit leader control of the security body in return for support for a pause in judicial reform legislation.



Tags Israel Politics Itamar Ben-Gvir Gali Baharav-Miara
