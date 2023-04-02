The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Old City incident: Slain Bedouin's DNA found on police firearm

A police officer who fought with Osaibi said he asked him to leave the area because the gate was closed and Osaibi began arguing with him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2023 18:46

Updated: APRIL 2, 2023 18:58
Security forces at the Al Aqsa compound following an attempted attack. (photo credit: MAARIV)
Security forces at the Al Aqsa compound following an attempted attack.
(photo credit: MAARIV)

According to new DNA evidence, Israeli-Bedouin Muhammad al-Osaibi, who was shot and killed by Israel Police in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday night, disarmed a policeman and attempted to attack a policewoman with the stolen gun before he was killed. 

This information was released in an Israel Police statement on Sunday afternoon. 

"Since the shooting attack," the police statement said, "many have been spreading false versions [of the story] on social media...[This] was a shooting attack in which a terrorist almost killed police officers who defended their own lives in the face of real, life-threatening danger."

According to the statement, DNA traces were found on the policeman's gun which matched the DNA of the Israeli-Bedouin alleged shooter. 

Details of the event on Saturday night

Israel Police shot and killed Israeli-Bedouin Muhammad al-Osaibi near the Chain Gate of the Temple Mount early Saturday, saying he attempted to steal an officer’s weapon and commit a terrorist attack.

Israeli police walk near a security incident scene near the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa or the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) Israeli police walk near a security incident scene near the compound known to Muslims as Al-Aqsa or the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Osaibi’s family has rejected the claim, saying he was a “normal kid, a medical student in Romania who returned for a month.” Ynet said he was 26 from the village of Hura.

Israel Police stated that because the incident happened behind the closed gate, it was not caught by security cameras in the area. Police published footage of the gate during the incident showing the gate closed and people suddenly running, possibly after shots were fired.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report. 



