MK Avi Maoz (Noam) reportedly submitted a bill to Knesset on Sunday to repeal the grandson clause in the Law of Return, which extends the right of Israeli citizenship to anyone who has a Jewish grandparent.

National Unity Party MK Ze'ev Elkin responded to this news, saying "are there any basic tenets of the existence of this country that [Maoz] won't try to destroy?"

This is a developing story.