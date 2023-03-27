The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jewish leaders applauded announcement that Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister wouldn't be speaking

When it was originally announced that Chikli would speak, the crowd of leaders booed.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 01:33
Hundreds of leaders of European Jewish communities were supposed to meet with Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday evening during the Summit of European Jewish Leaders in Berlin. According to a number of Jewish leaders who participated at the conference, when it was announced at the opening plenary that one of the main speakers will be Chikli, many in the audience yelled "boo." Yet when Chikli's flight was delayed, as well as the fact that there were tens-of-thousands of Israelis protesting against the government, the judicial reforms and the fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Galant, The Jerusalem Post understood that Chikli decided not to speak at the event. 

Sources in the organizations at the conference said that the minister was recommended not to speak since there is much animosity amongst the participants. Chikli arrived at the hotel in the evening, while many Israelis and German Jews protested against him. When it was announced at the conference that the minister wouldn't be able to speak at the event, many in the audience applauded with content.

Chikli's explanation for not speaking

On behalf of Chikli, it was explained that he didn't speak at the conference because of the flight delay. It is unclear if he'll speak at the conference on Monday. He is also expected to speak at an event of Elnet, a pro-Israel European organization on Monday, as well as meet with senior German ministers and with the Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor. He is also expected to visit France and the UK later this week, but Chikli may actually return to Israel earlier than expected because of the tense political situation.



