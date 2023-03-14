The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

MK Avi Maoz: Blood shortages caused by removing 'mother, father' from donor forms

The far-right MK alleged that changing blood donation forms to say parent one and parent two instead of mother and father was the reason for the blood donation crisis.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 12:11
Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Noam Party leader MK Avi Maoz called on Israel's Health Ministry to end the severe blood donation shortage by listing the words "mother" and "father" on the donation forms, rather than "parent."

In a letter sent to Health Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur on Tuesday morning, the far-right MK alleged that the update made to Magen David Adom blood donation forms last year to allow a donor to input details for "parent one and parent two" rather than "mother and father" was the reason for the severe shortage of blood donations in Israel in recent months.

"More than a year ago, the MDA blood bank decided to change the lines 'father's country of origin' and 'mother's country of origin' to 'parent's country of origin 1' and 'parent's country of origin 2' in the blood donation forms," he wrote in the letter to Health Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur.

"As you know, there is a serious crisis in the MDA blood bank, and they are contacting potential donors every day in order to convince them to come and donate blood," Maoz continued. "There are thousands of donors who wish to donate blood but ask to be allowed to do so with the original forms in which the names 'mother and father' appear.

"I would like to ask: Why are you not acting to allow those interested in donating blood to use the original forms, thereby overcoming the serious blood crisis that exists at MDA?"

A person donates blood at a mobile blood donor unit operated by Magen David Adom. (credit: LOUIS FISHER/FLASH90) A person donates blood at a mobile blood donor unit operated by Magen David Adom. (credit: LOUIS FISHER/FLASH90)

Religious-Zionist ban on blood donation

Following the updates made to the blood donation form in October 2021, a number of religious-Zionist institutions banned students from donating blood, saying that the change in the form was an "intentional blurring of the true and healthy idea of family."

Included in the places that banned students from donating blood were Yeshivat Har Hamor and Yeshivat Mitzpe Ramon.

At the time, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a hardline religious-Zionist leader, stated that MDA was "putting lives at risk" by changing the language of the form.

However, blood donation shortages aren't a new thing, and Magen David Adom has experienced periods of severe blood shortages before, although the situation was exacerbated by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Prior to the introduction of the updated MDA forms in October 2021, Israel was experiencing frequent shortages as well, with calls for people with Rh-negative, O-negative, A-positive and B-negative blood to donate having been issued in August of that same year.

Combatting blood donation shortages

In recent years, blood donation has been opened up to a wider spectrum of people in Israel after restrictions were lifted on gay men donating blood by former health minister Nitzan Horowitz.

The change to the law took effect in October 2021 and allowed gay men to donate blood if they met the same requirements as everyone else who wished to donate blood.

Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz donates blood at a Magen David Adom blood donation center in Jerusalem, October 25, 2021. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz donates blood at a Magen David Adom blood donation center in Jerusalem, October 25, 2021. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

While the previous laws had stated that gay men could only donate blood if they hadn't had sex with other men in the past 12 months, the policy now states that everyone, no matter their sexuality or gender, should wait three months before donating blood if they have had “high-risk sexual relations” with a new partner or multiple partners.

Additionally, in January 2023, a long-standing ban on people born in Britain between 1980 and 1996 donating blood was lifted.

The ban was in place for 24 years after it was introduced due to the discovery of a new variant of Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (Mad Cow Disease) in those who had received blood in the United Kingdom after it was transferred from infected cows to humans. 

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Magen David Adom health mda israeli politics Health Ministry religious zionists Blood Type Avi Maoz
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by