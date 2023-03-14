Noam Party leader MK Avi Maoz called on Israel's Health Ministry to end the severe blood donation shortage by listing the words "mother" and "father" on the donation forms, rather than "parent."

In a letter sent to Health Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur on Tuesday morning, the far-right MK alleged that the update made to Magen David Adom blood donation forms last year to allow a donor to input details for "parent one and parent two" rather than "mother and father" was the reason for the severe shortage of blood donations in Israel in recent months.

"More than a year ago, the MDA blood bank decided to change the lines 'father's country of origin' and 'mother's country of origin' to 'parent's country of origin 1' and 'parent's country of origin 2' in the blood donation forms," he wrote in the letter to Health Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur.

"As you know, there is a serious crisis in the MDA blood bank, and they are contacting potential donors every day in order to convince them to come and donate blood," Maoz continued. "There are thousands of donors who wish to donate blood but ask to be allowed to do so with the original forms in which the names 'mother and father' appear.

"I would like to ask: Why are you not acting to allow those interested in donating blood to use the original forms, thereby overcoming the serious blood crisis that exists at MDA?"

A person donates blood at a mobile blood donor unit operated by Magen David Adom. (credit: LOUIS FISHER/FLASH90)

Religious-Zionist ban on blood donation

Following the updates made to the blood donation form in October 2021, a number of religious-Zionist institutions banned students from donating blood, saying that the change in the form was an "intentional blurring of the true and healthy idea of family."

Included in the places that banned students from donating blood were Yeshivat Har Hamor and Yeshivat Mitzpe Ramon.

At the time, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a hardline religious-Zionist leader, stated that MDA was "putting lives at risk" by changing the language of the form.

However, blood donation shortages aren't a new thing, and Magen David Adom has experienced periods of severe blood shortages before, although the situation was exacerbated by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

Prior to the introduction of the updated MDA forms in October 2021, Israel was experiencing frequent shortages as well, with calls for people with Rh-negative, O-negative, A-positive and B-negative blood to donate having been issued in August of that same year.

Combatting blood donation shortages

In recent years, blood donation has been opened up to a wider spectrum of people in Israel after restrictions were lifted on gay men donating blood by former health minister Nitzan Horowitz.

The change to the law took effect in October 2021 and allowed gay men to donate blood if they met the same requirements as everyone else who wished to donate blood.

Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz donates blood at a Magen David Adom blood donation center in Jerusalem, October 25, 2021. (credit: YONATHAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

While the previous laws had stated that gay men could only donate blood if they hadn't had sex with other men in the past 12 months, the policy now states that everyone, no matter their sexuality or gender, should wait three months before donating blood if they have had “high-risk sexual relations” with a new partner or multiple partners.

Additionally, in January 2023, a long-standing ban on people born in Britain between 1980 and 1996 donating blood was lifted.

The ban was in place for 24 years after it was introduced due to the discovery of a new variant of Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (Mad Cow Disease) in those who had received blood in the United Kingdom after it was transferred from infected cows to humans.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.