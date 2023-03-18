The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Full week of judicial reform legislation expected, after Herzog proposal falls

The coalition deemed the president's proposal "one-sided, biased and unacceptable" soon after it was presented on Wednesday night.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 19:26
Protesters gather in Tel Aviv for the tenth consecutive week of anti-judicial reform protests, March 11, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Protesters gather in Tel Aviv for the tenth consecutive week of anti-judicial reform protests, March 11, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee led by Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman will continue at full pace this week to debate the first part of the government's judicial reforms, after the coalition rejected President Isaac Herzog's long-awaited compromise out of hand on Wednesday evening.

The committee will meet this week on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Knesset debates

The committee is currently debating two changes to the Basic Law: The Judiciary for their second and third readings on the Knesset floor, after which they will become law. 

The first change gives the governing coalition an automatic majority in the Judicial Appointments Committee, and will thus give the government the power to appoint all of Israel's judges at all levels, including four High Court of Justice appointments that are expected in the coming year.

The second change is that The High Court of Justice will not be able to hear cases against Basic Laws. This, for example, would block the court from hearing appeals against the Deri Law, which is a Basic Law amendment intended to enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reappoint Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri as Interior and Health Minister. The High Court forced Netanyahu to fire Deri in January after it ruled that the appointment was "extremely unreasonable" due both to the Shas chairman's criminal history, and to his misleading the court in January 2022 that he would leave politics, in order to receive a lenient plea bargain.

Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri at a party meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri at a party meeting, in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 30, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The coalition has not yet announced when it intends to bring the judicial reform bill to the Knesset floor for its second and third readings. However, it is widely expected to do so before the Knesset recesses for a month beginning April 2, unless the coalition decides to delay it as part of a compromise.

The coalition deemed the president's proposal "one-sided, biased and unacceptable" soon after it was presented on Wednesday night. However, Netanyahu himself and a number of other senior Likud members indicated last week that the judicial reform bills would be watered down in order to gain broader consensus.

The coalition reportedly is not willing to compromise on its control over the Judicial Appointments Committee. This alone could topple any comprehensive compromises, as opposition party leaders including National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz, as well as many other senior figures and organizations that oppose the reform, have said that this will lead to politicization of the judicial system and the loss of its independence.

Parallel to the judicial reform bill, the coalition will continue to advance a number of other controversial bills this week.

These include the "Gifts Law," which would enable the prime minister to receive funding for medical and legal purposes, including the approximately NIS 4 million that was raised via crowdfunding in order to pay his legal fees; the "Incapacitation Law," which would block Israel's attorney-general from ruling Netanyahu unfit for service due to his possible violation of a conflict-of-interest agreement; and the "Hametz Law", which allows hospital heads to bar leavened bread from entering hospitals during Passover. 

 


Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset isaac herzog Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by