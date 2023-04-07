New barrage of rockets fired from Gaza on Friday morning

Rocket sirens were heard twice in Sderot and Ibim in the early hours of Friday morning. They were also heard once in Karmiel and Netiv HaAssara.

Just before 2 a.m. on Friday morning, sirens sounded in the towns of Nirim, Mefalsim and Nir Am near the Gaza Strip.

Hebrew language media reported that at least 9 rockets have been fired in the latest Thursday night-Friday morning rocket barrage from Gaza.

The spokesperson for the city of Sderot issued a statement early on Friday morning addressing the rocket fire:

"In the last half an hour, two rocket siren alerts were heard in the city of Sderot following [rockets being] fired at the city. We do now know of any physical injuries as a result of rocket fire, but there was one person lightly injured en route to a shelter. So far, no damage to property has been reported."

Thursday afternoon rocket barrage

Three Israelis were lightly injured and a number of buildings suffered damage, as a result of a barrage of 34 rockets that was fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday.

Of the 34 rockets, 25 were intercepted in the air, while five landed on Israeli territory. The location of four of the rockets is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.