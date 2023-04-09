Evyatar march to move forward with security approval, MKs in attendance

Preparations are underway for a march towards the illegal West Bank settler outpost of Evyatar on Monday, with over a dozen MKs announcing their planned attendance.

The march, intended to be a response to the recent spike in terror attacks, will take place from 12 p.m. starting at the Tapuach junction and moving towards Evyatar. Among those attending are Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Announcing the planned demonstration, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called on the Israeli public to march with them amid an ongoing wave of terror attacks, as did several right-wing movements that organized the event.

"In the face of the wave of terrorism, let us all raise our heads high with the Israeli flag to march." Yossi Dagan

"In the face of the wave of terrorism, let us all raise our heads high with the Israeli flag to march," Dagan said.

Security officials, however, are less than satisfied; according to N12, they believe the march is taking combat soldiers away to protect the protesters, though the soldiers could be in more tactical positions with their various units. They are concerned that this event is diverting security forces from pursuing terrorists who are still on the run, such as the attacker who killed Maia and Rina Dee in the Jordan Valley on Friday.

(L-R) Maia and Rina Dee, murdered in a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (credit: Family)

March organizers said that the path has been purposely selected to be suitable for strollers so as to attract whole families.

The event was approved in advance and has been planned in coordination with the IDF and Israel Police. This, in contrast to a protest at the illegal outpost that took place after the terror attack in Huwara last month, during which dozens gathered in violation of the law and sat upon the hilltop. Only an entire day later were they evacuated by security forces, leading to clashes between the two groups.

The IDF has since concentrated its forces in the outpost and has constantly prevented settlers from entering its territory.

The ongoing wave of terrorism

The march comes following a number of terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

On Friday, a shooting attack near Hamra junction in the Jordan Valley resulted in the deaths of British-Israeli citizens Maia and Rina Dee, aged 20 and 15 respectively, as well as the wounding of their mother Leah.

Later, a terrorist ramming attack occurred in Tel Aviv, killing one Italian tourist and wounding seven others.

As a result of the heightened tensions, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the reinforcement of forces in the Judea and Samaria Division as well as the extension of the general lockdown in the region.

He also announced the closing of crossings in the Gaza Strip until Wednesday night, blocking Palestinian prayer-goers from going to al-Aqsa until then.