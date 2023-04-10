Thousands march to Evyatar outpost amid wave of terror attacks

Thousands of Israelis, including seven ministers and 20 MKs, marched to the Illegal West Bank Evyatar settler outpost on Monday afternoon to demand the regulation of the outpost.

The politicians who took part in the march include Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, MK Boaz Bismuth and MK Simcha Rothman, among others.

Leaders of religious Zionist Judaism took part in the march as well, including Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, the rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council; Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, former chief rabbi of Ramat Gan; Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of Safed; Rabbi Dov Lior, former chief rabbi of Hebron; and Rabbi Yaakov Medan, a rosh yeshiva at Yeshivat Har Etzion.

Yossi Dagan: Marching to Evyatar in response to terror

Before the march headed out, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan stressed that "The arrival of the masses today is proof that the people of Israel want Evyatar and want Zionism. Together we march now and say: We will never give up on the Land of Israel, it is possible and necessary to overcome weaknesses and delays, it is possible and necessary to settle in our eternal Land of Israel."

"The victory of the people of Israel over terrorism is the establishment of new settlements. They want to take us out of our land and we will raise our spirits, we will march with our heads held high to Evyatar, which is a symbol of the faith and strength of the people of Israel. We will demand this very simple thing, to build freely in our land, to regulate the Evyatar plan, and allow the 53 families to return home. Together we will win."

Israeli Jews are seen marching to the Evyatar outspot, near the West Bank city of Nablus, during the Passover holiday, on April 10, 2023. (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir stated at the march that "We do not surrender to terrorism, not in Evyatar, not in Tel Aviv. We are here in order to say the people of Israel are strong. We are here and will stay here."

After a terrorist attack in February in Huwara in which Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered, settlers and politicians returned to Evyatar, but were removed shortly after by the IDF.

The settlers who established Evyatar originally evacuated the outpost in July 2021 as part of a compromise with the Israeli government under which then-prime minister Naftali Bennett agreed to advance the legalization of the outpost. Since then, there has not been much progress concerning the arrangements of the deal.

Under the deal, the structures placed at the site at the time remained there and an army base was set up at the site. The Civil Administration conducted a survey of the land in the months after the deal was signed to establish which areas of land could be declared as state lands on which Evyatar could be established and found that about 60 dunams of the area could be declared as such, according to Ynet.

According to the arrangement, the settlers were meant to be allowed to establish a yeshiva at the site once the land was declared as state land and the government would move to legalize the outpost. Neither part of the deal came to fruition.

The legalization of the outpost was included in the coalition agreements signed by the Likud and the Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionist parties.